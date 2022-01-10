Check out the brand new paved road, looks amazing!! Custom Ranch Home TO BE BUILT on awesome 4 acre lot!! Just released, you can now build on this private street of 4 acre lots. Only 4 lots remaining right now. Please NOTE: This home is to be built, so you can still choose all your colors. The pictures are from other similar homes!! We do have a similar models you can see in Hillsboro. Large ranch home w/3 car garage, partial stone or brick front, vaulted ceilings, white doors & trim, main floor laundry, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher and micro) open stairway w/iron spindles, large master bath with separate tub and shower with double vanity, entry foyer & hallway, rough-in for full bath in lower level, walk-out basement. Better hurry, these won't last!! Another quality home by Wil-Build Construction! More plans available, or bring your own, we can build other custom homes. Price includes Lot, Well and Septic System. Call for your property tour.
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $369,210
