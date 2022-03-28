3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $489,900

Bring your horses, your cattle, chicken and goats. Perfect mini farm. Looking for a private setting? Look no further. This Beautiful 2 story home is situated on 36 acres. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large open kitchen/dining area. Kitchen has a center island and a walk in pantry. Office. Convenience of a 2nd floor laundry room. Zoned HVAC system. Covered front porch and deck off the back. Oversized 3- car garage with loft storage. Full walk-out basement just waiting for you to finish as you would like. Roughly 13-14 acres is cleared at the front of the property where the home sits and the remainder is wooded with spring and pond. Soo much outdoor space. Property also has a pole barn and wood barn. Above ground swimming pool.