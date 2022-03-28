 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $489,900

3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $489,900

Bring your horses, your cattle, chicken and goats. Perfect mini farm. Looking for a private setting? Look no further. This Beautiful 2 story home is situated on 36 acres. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large open kitchen/dining area. Kitchen has a center island and a walk in pantry. Office. Convenience of a 2nd floor laundry room. Zoned HVAC system. Covered front porch and deck off the back. Oversized 3- car garage with loft storage. Full walk-out basement just waiting for you to finish as you would like. Roughly 13-14 acres is cleared at the front of the property where the home sits and the remainder is wooded with spring and pond. Soo much outdoor space. Property also has a pole barn and wood barn. Above ground swimming pool.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City fights unsightly mess

City fights unsightly mess

The city of Farmington has been attempting to deal with nuisance violations concerning a resident on Forster Street filling their yard with tr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News