3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $515,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $515,000

Beautiful 2 month old home sitting on 12 (+/-) acres of land in Southern Jefferson County. This home was custom built and provides plenty of privacy. The 2600sqft (+/-) home offers Open Floor Plan, Up-Graded Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen, Main Floor Master Bedroom, 4 Car oversized garage, 3 full bathrooms, zoned heating and cooling, a Family/Bonus Room above the Garage and much, much more. The upstairs provides 2 generous size bedrooms and a full bathroom. Access to the family/bonus room can be done from the garage or from inside the home. The 4 car garage also has its own heating and cooling system. There are two parcels included in the sale that makes up the 12(+/-) acres. The home sits at 4143 Saddle Ridge Rd and the second parcel is vacant land at 4142 Saddle Ridge Rd.

