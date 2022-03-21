Beautiful 2 month old home sitting on 12 (+/-) acres of land in Southern Jefferson County. This home was custom built and provides plenty of privacy. The 2600sqft (+/-) home offers Open Floor Plan, Up-Graded Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen, Main Floor Master Bedroom, 4 Car oversized garage, 3 full bathrooms, zoned heating and cooling, a Family/Bonus Room above the Garage and much, much more. The upstairs provides 2 generous size bedrooms and a full bathroom. Access to the family/bonus room can be done from the garage or from inside the home. The 4 car garage also has its own heating and cooling system. There are two parcels included in the sale that makes up the 12(+/-) acres. The home sits at 4143 Saddle Ridge Rd and the second parcel is vacant land at 4142 Saddle Ridge Rd. This home is Beautiful and a must see. Professional photos to be added on 3-24. Showings will begin on 3-21 with an Open House on Sunday 3-27 from 1pm-3pm!
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bonne Terre police officer was killed and another officer was injured early Thursday morning outside Motel 6 – formerly Bonneville Motel – i…
A 39-year-old Park Hills man was treated at Parkland Health Center for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at the Bonehole River Ac…
An area man was sentenced this week in Washington County after entering an Alford plea to manslaughter in connection with the 2018 death of hi…
While installing an HVAC unit, Farmington School District maintenance staff overturned a bucket truck resulting in injuries Wednesday afternoon.
The Farmington Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting incident that occurred Wednesday.
Lane Burns, the Bonne Terre police officer shot and killed while on duty early Thursday morning, is transferred from the St. Francois County M…
An area man has been charged with allegedly molesting a child at his Park Hills home.
An area man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 8 in Washington County Thursday morning.
If there was a primary theme of the Bonne Terre City Council meeting on Monday night, it was to honor law enforcement officers and ask residen…
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Nine people have died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six New Mexico university students and a coach returning from a golf tournament, as well as a 13-year-old boy, authorities said.