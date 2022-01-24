Perfect private fenced in large back yard for family and pets. The large attached carport could serve as a place to park and/or an entertainment area for cook outs and gatherings. The two car garage has a 50 amp electric panel and room for a work bench area. The three bedroom home has an open floor plan that is welcoming. The home needs floor coverings and some TLC, but the sparkle could shine again with a new family. The appliances will remain in the home.
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $53,000
