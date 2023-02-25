Ready for YOUR family! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is barely lived in and has all the upgrades. Custom Kitchen cabinets, Quartz counter tops, upgraded flooring, divided bedroom floor plan, main floor laundry. With an additional bonus room previously used as in law quarters and ADA approved. Has it's own bathroom and entrance ramp to the garage. Additionally the master bathroom and walk in shower will WOW you! Wrap around composite deck that is just waiting for your rocking chairs. Full walk out basement 9ft ceilings and walks out to trees and wild life everywhere you look. And the 2nd bonus is the huge workshop outside! This 40x60 garage/out building has a lift, paint room (20x16) , spray foam insulation, heating and cooling. Currently used for Body work (NOT commercially zoned). No expense was spared on this dream outbuilding. Ladies you may not see your husbands all day long! This property is a rare opportunity that checks all the boxes. Can't wait for you to see it!