3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $59,900

Sold as is-seller to do no repairs. Log cabin-some TLC will make this a nice home -3 bedroom, 1 bath, large living room, kitchen, dining room, all appliances, tankless water heater, pool table stays. Quiet peaceful private location away from the city. Enjoy rest and relaxation when you pull up! Seller says do not walk on deck.

