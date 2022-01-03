 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $68,000

3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $68,000

Great opportunity! Enjoy fishing, swimming, boating and more! Home located in Valle Lake has lots of square footage for comfortable living. Home would make a great year round home or weekend get away! Nice front patio area and a large rear deck. Large living room with fireplace, divided bedroom floor plan with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Big kitchen, attached one car garage, attached storage area with double doors for lawn equipment, large, level lot. Hurry see it today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News