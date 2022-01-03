3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $68,000

Great opportunity! Enjoy fishing, swimming, boating and more! Home located in Valle Lake has lots of square footage for comfortable living. Home would make a great year round home or weekend get away! Nice front patio area and a large rear deck. Large living room with fireplace, divided bedroom floor plan with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Big kitchen, attached one car garage, attached storage area with double doors for lawn equipment, large, level lot. Hurry see it today.