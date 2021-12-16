3 BED 2 BATH GUTTED HOME.. HOME HAS NEW ROOF, SIDING, WINDOWS AND EXTERIOR DOORS.. HOME WILL COME WITH ALL NEW INTERIOR DOORS, NEW FURNACE AND AC, AND NEW VINYL CLICK FLOORING, AND EXTERIOR LOCKS, AND ELECTRIC POLE.. THEY ARE IN STORAGE... HOME NEEDS ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING, CABINETS AND DRYWALL.. HOME NEEDS TO BE FINISHED UP..
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $74,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fire in Desloge claimed a man's life in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
An area woman was sentenced this week in St. Francois County for the 2019 murder of a Terre Du Lac man.
A Richwoods man died in a crash on Highway 21 in Washington County on Thursday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries in Iron County Friday evening.
An area man faces charges in St. Francois County after allegedly leading law enforcement on a pursuit before crashing his motorcycle into a po…
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Potosi man was seriously injured in Jefferson County on Thursday morning.
Two people have been injured in separate pedestrian accidents in Park Hills and Farmington.
ST. LOUIS — Electric utility Ameren Corp. will shutter its Rush Island power plant in Jefferson County to comply with a court order that would…
The Hot Brown. Reuben. Philly Cheesesteak. There are plenty of signature sandwiches that are famous in the U.S.
The Downtown Park Hills Association is preparing for their first-ever "Christmas In Our Hometown" planned for Saturday in the Downtown area.