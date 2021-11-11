 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $75,900

3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $75,900

3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $75,900

Want to enjoy time on the lake, but still have privacy? This cute home is situation on .55 acres in Valle Lake. 3 bedroom, 1 full bath. Home has a screened in porch for those cozy nights to relax. Living room is good sized, larger bedrooms & full basement! Home is much bigger than it looks from the front! ***Home is being sold AS-IS. Seller will NOT do any inspections &/or repairs including any municipality inspections (if needed). Home must be listed 7 days before seller will review offers. Offers to be placed by BUYERS AGENT only in online system.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News