3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $75,900

Want to enjoy time on the lake, but still have privacy? This cute home is situation on .55 acres in Valle Lake. 3 bedroom, 1 full bath. Home has a screened in porch for those cozy nights to relax. Living room is good sized, larger bedrooms & full basement! Home is much bigger than it looks from the front! ***Home is being sold AS-IS. Seller will NOT do any inspections &/or repairs including any municipality inspections (if needed). Home must be listed 7 days before seller will review offers. Offers to be placed by BUYERS AGENT only in online system.