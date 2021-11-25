3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $75,900

3 BED 2 BATH GUTTED HOME.. HOME HAS NEW ROOF, SIDING, WINDOWS AND EXTERIOR DOORS.. HOME WILL COME WITH ALL NEW INTERIOR DOORS, NEW FURNACE AND AC, AND NEW VINYL CLICK FLOORING, AND EXTERIOR LOCKS, AND ELECTRIC POLE.. THEY ARE IN STORAGE... HOME NEEDS ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING, CABINETS AND DRYWALL.. HOME NEEDS TO BE FINISHED UP..