3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $79,900

Calling all buyers and investors! This American Foursquare home has so much potential, from the original staircase to the original hardwoods, this home is a diamond in the rough. Sellers have updated the roof 4 years ago; some newer insulated, double-pane windows have been installed; the HVAC is 4 years old. The kitchen can easily be transformed into a custom dream with so much space! Home includes formal dining and living. The upstairs bedrooms are amply sized with large walk-in closets for all your belongings. There is so much wrap-around street parking surrounding the extra large corner lot, you will never need to worry about those large family gatherings. The detached garage is an extra parking and storage bonus. If you have a dream of owning a beautifully crafted, historic, custom home, you need to come see this beauty!