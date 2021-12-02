 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $84,500

3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $84,500

Investors - Handymen You don't want to miss this one!! This three bedroom home located in town, near shopping, schools, parks and more is ready for your finishing touches. The rooms are generously sized. Nice vinyl siding,a covered front porch and a HUGE level fenced yard. All the hard work is done with just a little effort this home will be a great starter home or rental. You just don't find big fenced yards in town like this one. Don't let this one get away. Schedule your showing today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MSHP reports accident

MSHP reports accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to an accident with injuries in Washington County Monday morning.

NC board discusses locks, vaping

NC board discusses locks, vaping

The North County school board discussed vaping challenges and door locks, and approved the district’s fiscal year 2020-21 audit during its mee…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News