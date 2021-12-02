3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $84,500

Investors - Handymen You don't want to miss this one!! This three bedroom home located in town, near shopping, schools, parks and more is ready for your finishing touches. The rooms are generously sized. Nice vinyl siding,a covered front porch and a HUGE level fenced yard. All the hard work is done with just a little effort this home will be a great starter home or rental. You just don't find big fenced yards in town like this one. Don't let this one get away. Schedule your showing today.