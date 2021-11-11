 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $90,000

Check out this amazing opportunity for a chance to own your own home! Priced at under $100k this cute, 3 bedroom ranch has so much potential and could be yours!! The yard is huge, flat, fenced in, and private!! Seller is putting a new roof on and a sump pump in crawl space, the rest of the house is being sold as is. Check it out before its gone!!

