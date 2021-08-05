 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $96,000

Immaculate house in the heart of Desoto on a quiet corner double lot. This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with all wood floors. The kitchen has nice custom cabinets and a pantry with dining combo. The living room is nice size and has wood floors also. The master bedroom is nice size and waiting for your personal touch. The laundry is on the main floor so no climbing steps. This house has been remodeled in the last 3 years. Seller is selling "As is" The house is in the 100 year flood plain but has never had water inside the house.

