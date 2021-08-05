Immaculate house in the heart of Desoto on a quiet corner double lot. This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with all wood floors. The kitchen has nice custom cabinets and a pantry with dining combo. The living room is nice size and has wood floors also. The master bedroom is nice size and waiting for your personal touch. The laundry is on the main floor so no climbing steps. This house has been remodeled in the last 3 years. Seller is selling "As is" The house is in the 100 year flood plain but has never had water inside the house.
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $96,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An area man has been charged with child molestation in St. Francois County after a child reported alleged sexual acts to a daycare provider la…
- Updated
An area man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred on Route N in Iron County on Monday.
- Updated
A coroner's inquest was held on Friday at the Madison County Courthouse, where it took a jury just over two hours of deliberation to find that…
- Updated
Officials say a verbal altercation led to a local teen girl running over another juvenile girl with a car at Columbia Park in Park Hills on We…
- Updated
Two ERDCC inmates are facing charges in separate cases after allegedly assaulting corrections officers.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Bonne Terre Tuesday morning.
- Updated
At home, Matty Minson was surrounded by woods on the outskirts of this small town. He loved to hunt and fish. During the week, for about 20 ye…
- Updated
St. Francois County and the surrounding counties are seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases.
“A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.”
- Updated
The eastern part of St. Francois County had some weather damage during a stormfront that moved through Saturday morning.