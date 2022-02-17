3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $99,900

Owner financing available with $10,000 down and monthly payments of $1,000 a month which includes taxes, insurance and interest. Wake up each morning to awe-inspiring sunrises over the lake and drift off to sleep each night with the tranquil sounds of nature. Welcome to your private get-a-away in a gated community. Renovations have begun and this home is just waiting for your finishing touches. Main living area has a fresh coat of paint and new vinyl plank flooring. Generous bedrooms have new carpet. Located close to the highway this home retains the value of peaceful living while being conveniently close to restaurants and shopping.