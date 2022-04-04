 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $114,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $114,900

CUTE! Check Out This 3 Bdrm Home on a Nice Level Lot in Desloge! Newer Flooring, All Electric Newer Central Heat & Air, Kitchen w/Appliances, Newer Windows, Big Backyard with 2 Sheds for Storage & Large Patio Area. Great Area Close to the Park! City Occupancy Complete & Ready for New Owners!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices 'fairly significantly'

Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices 'fairly significantly'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News