CUTE! Check Out This 3 Bdrm Home on a Nice Level Lot in Desloge! Newer Flooring, All Electric Newer Central Heat & Air, Kitchen w/Appliances, Newer Windows, Big Backyard with 2 Sheds for Storage & Large Patio Area. Great Area Close to the Park! City Occupancy Complete & Ready for New Owners!
3 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $119,900
