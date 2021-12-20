 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $144,900

Just in time for the holidays. Adorable and updated. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Bungalow, offering spacious master suite with full bath and walk-in closet. Eat in kitchen, custom cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances. Mud room. Utility closet. Backyard has so much privacy, fully fenced, with deck area. This just could be the one you call HOME.

