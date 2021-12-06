3 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $178,900

Beautifully updated ranch in Country Lane Estates with open floor plan, new roof installed in 2021 and new HVAC system. The property sits on 2 lots and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms along with a loft, which would make for a great office. Master suit has a huge walk-in closet and custom bathroom. The large yard will be perfect for entertaining, and detached garage provides additional parking and storage. Conveniently located near the city park and public pool. Don't wait, schedule your showing before it's too late!