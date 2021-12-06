 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $178,900

3 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $178,900

Beautifully updated ranch in Country Lane Estates with open floor plan, new roof installed in 2021 and new HVAC system. The property sits on 2 lots and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms along with a loft, which would make for a great office. Master suit has a huge walk-in closet and custom bathroom. The large yard will be perfect for entertaining, and detached garage provides additional parking and storage. Conveniently located near the city park and public pool. Don't wait, schedule your showing before it's too late!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MSHP reports accident

MSHP reports accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to an accident with injuries in Washington County Monday morning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News