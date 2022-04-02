3 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $280,000

Check out this gorgeous new construction home:) You're not going to want to miss out on this less than a year old home. It sits in quiet cul de sac close to town but allows enough space to not feel on top of neighbors :) 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom. 8ft ceiling in all bedrooms. 9ft in dining room, kitchen and living room with 3ft crown molding. Open concept is perfect for entertaining. master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet in master, stand alone tub and shower. Kitchen has granite countertops, tons of cabinet space , center island with additional storage and built in pantry cabinet. Large laundry room off garage with sliding barn door :) Enjoy the backyard entertaining on your back deck. Schedule your appointment today!