Check out this gorgeous new construction home:) You're not going to want to miss out on this less than a year old home. It sits in quiet cul de sac close to town but allows enough space to not feel on top of neighbors :) 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom. 8ft ceiling in all bedrooms. 9ft in dining room, kitchen and living room with 3ft crown molding. Open concept is perfect for entertaining. master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet in master, stand alone tub and shower. Kitchen has granite countertops, tons of cabinet space , center island with additional storage and built in pantry cabinet. Large laundry room off garage with sliding barn door :) Enjoy the backyard entertaining on your back deck. Schedule your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $280,000
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Local lawyer and champion of the poor, foe of those in power who she considered detrimental to vulnerable people and taxpayers in general, Von…
An area man is accused of distributing fentanyl that reportedly led to one individual suffering a non-fatal overdose in Washington County.
Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) that occurred early …
Five candidates are running for two seats on the Farmington School Board Tuesday. The terms are for three years.
Attorney Blake Dudley officially announced his candidacy for the position of St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney on Wednesday afternoon.
The latest COVID-19 subvariant that is making waves hasn’t reached St. Francois County yet, according to Health Center Director Linda Ragsdale.
Filings closed Tuesday for the August Primary election with a few races forming countywide.
Family, friends, and hundreds of law enforcement officers came together this weekend to pay their respects to the Bonne Terre police officer k…
POTOSI – The task of facing Potosi all-state softball pitcher Sami Huck obliged West County to take some chances with minimal room for mistakes.