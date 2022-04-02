 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $280,000

Check out this gorgeous new construction home:) You're not going to want to miss out on this less than a year old home. It sits in quiet cul de sac close to town but allows enough space to not feel on top of neighbors :) 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom. 8ft ceiling in all bedrooms. 9ft in dining room, kitchen and living room with 3ft crown molding. Open concept is perfect for entertaining. master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet in master, stand alone tub and shower. Kitchen has granite countertops, tons of cabinet space , center island with additional storage and built in pantry cabinet. Large laundry room off garage with sliding barn door :) Enjoy the backyard entertaining on your back deck. Schedule your appointment today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices 'fairly significantly'

Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices 'fairly significantly'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Honoring a fallen officer

Honoring a fallen officer

Family, friends, and hundreds of law enforcement officers came together this weekend to pay their respects to the Bonne Terre police officer k…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News