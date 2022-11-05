3 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $289,900

As close to a new home as you will find and not have to wait! Built in 2020 with an open floor plan, attached 3 car garage & 2 car detached garage. One bay of the attached garage is set up as a recreational room, with a mini split and 1/2 bath. The home sits on .60 and backs up to trees and woods. You will love the great room for time spending time with family and friends. The kitchen has lots of beautiful soft close cabinets & drawers. A center island with sink and dishwasher makes for easy meal preparation and clean up. A divided bedroom plan is a great feature, the master bedroom is large with a walk in closet and adjoining bath with double sink. You will enjoy privacy even though in the city limits, large lot back up to woods & trees and the neighbors are not too close! This home won't last long, Call today! (Photo of 3rd bay and 1/2 bath to follow)