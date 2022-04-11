An Estate is available in Desloge?? What??? Yup!! 4000+ sqft of finished space that is GLORIOUS inside and out! 3 massive bedrooms, 4 fabulous full bathrooms, 2 amazing kitchens, 2 awesome family rooms, 1 Great room, 1 fireplace, 1 33x18 pool, 1 ridiculously huge deck that runs the length of the HOME, a firepit area, covered deck, covered patio, in law quarters set up for the best possible multi-generational opportunity here...Truly spectacular custom home in a neighborhood of custom homes that is literally a 3 minute walk to shopping, dining and more! This subdivision is a gem and this HOME is the Crown Jewell! You simply know when you pull up to the large corner lot (almost an acre!) that this is going to be THE ONE! Inside and out this HOME will not disappoint. If you want to know you have "Made It", make your appt. today to see it! It is truly THAT GOOD!
3 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $424,900
-
- Updated
