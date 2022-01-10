 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Doe Run - $137,500

Like new home without new home prices. Three-bedroom two-bath on almost half an acre directly across the street from the city park. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors. New carpet new paint new appliances. Large corner lot. Privacy fence around entire yard. Sit on your front porch and watch the kids playing in the park. Must be pre-qualified. This will not last long in this hot Market

