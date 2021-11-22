 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Doe Run - $295,000

Fantastic setting! Wooded lot. Lake front. Circle drive. BLISS! Unfinished walk-out basement would be a large future living space for more elbow room when you need it. Enjoy the attic fan in the spring and fall for nicely conditioned fresh air. Thin out a few trees for an even better view of the lake from the deck OR the lower patio area. Priced to move quickly...don't delay taking a look.

