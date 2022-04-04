 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $125,900

Check out this Charming Home in the Heart of Beautiful Farmington MO. This home has 2 bedrooms with a possible 3rd. Complete with a Separate Dining area and a buit-in China Cabinet. Enclosed Front Porch has lots of windows. Enclosed back porch, walks out to back yard fenced with chain link fencing. Two Car Garage. Nice home, move in ready. Nice Home, Must See to appreciate.

