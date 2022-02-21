 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $139,900

3 bedroom, brick home with 2 car attached garage and full basement. This home sits on 3/4 of an acre and has a fenced in area in the back yard. Recent updates to the home include new electric box and some flooring. Bring your plans and dreams along with some sweat equity to bring this 1977 home up to your desires. A large kitchen/dining area is perfect for meal preparation and walks out to the large screen in porch to dine on spring and summer evenings. The large living room and wood fire place makes a cozy place to spend cold winter evenings. Call today!

