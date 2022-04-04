Super Cute, COMPLETELY UPDATED 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath ranch style home close to the downtown area. Open floor plan, large fenced yard with shed, off street parking, main floor laundry and more!! Please allow 24 hour response time for offers.
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $139,950
-
- Updated
