3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $140,000

OPEN HOUSE -- Saturday, April 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. (No showings prior to Open House). Beautiful home with open floor plan! This amazing home is within blocks of downtown Farmington -- walk to the great shops, restaurants, and summer festivals! So many great features that you'll appreciate -- only 12 years old; vaulted ceilings; open floor plan; 2 full baths; 3 spacious bedrooms; all appliances stay (including washer and dryer); attached carport; newer roof (less than 8 years old); hot water heater new (2022); crawlspace has been cleaned and waterproofed; large level lot. This is truly a wonderful home!