 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $140,000

OPEN HOUSE -- Saturday, April 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. (No showings prior to Open House). Beautiful home with open floor plan! This amazing home is within blocks of downtown Farmington -- walk to the great shops, restaurants, and summer festivals! So many great features that you'll appreciate -- only 12 years old; vaulted ceilings; open floor plan; 2 full baths; 3 spacious bedrooms; all appliances stay (including washer and dryer); attached carport; newer roof (less than 8 years old); hot water heater new (2022); crawlspace has been cleaned and waterproofed; large level lot. This is truly a wonderful home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City fights unsightly mess

City fights unsightly mess

The city of Farmington has been attempting to deal with nuisance violations concerning a resident on Forster Street filling their yard with tr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News