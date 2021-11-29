3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $147,500

Are You LOOKING For A Well Maintained Home with a NICE Workshop/Garage Area in Farmington? Check Out this 3 Bdrm Brick Ranch! Good Sized Bedrooms, Office Area & Dining Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Gas Fireplace to Cozy Up to This Winter. Nice Landscaping in Front & Backyard is Totally Privacy Fenced. Walk Out to Back Deck & Workshop/Garage Space with Heat, Air & 1/2 Bath for Your Hobbies! 2 Car Carport in Front for Covered Parking. Lots of Home Here to Enjoy!