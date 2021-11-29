Take a look at this super cute mid-century modern in the heart of Farmington. House features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Brick exterior and 1 car covered carport. New roof, freshly painted, new flooring, updated bathrooms, covered patio. Large window in living room lets in lots of light and kitchen features lots of cabinets plus pantry. All on one level. You won't want to miss out on this gem.
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $149,900
