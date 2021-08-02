3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $169,900

Nestled in a cul de sac in the established Holiday Park subdivision is this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Enter into the sitting room that opens up to the dining area with a large kitchen and living room with a wood burning fireplace. The upper level has the master with two additional bedrooms and the lower level has a recreational area, bath, and a laundry area and walks out to the back yard. Furnace and AC are 6 years old! Priced to sell, owners are moving out of state and home to be sold as is with no repairs by the seller.