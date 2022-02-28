 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $170,000

Location, location, location! This property has much to offer to both the investor and homeowner. The home sits on 1.27 acres at the intersection of state routes D and O just a few miles from Farmington and Park Hills. It's located near the Hunters Ridge development. The home is quaint and ready to move into. It features a nice-sized kitchen and dining room area with large windows looking out onto the manicured large lawn. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level, along with the kitchen/dining room and living room. Downstairs you'll find another bedroom, family room, walk-in pantry, laundry room and a walk-up exit to the back patio area. There is covered parking, a nice patio overlooking an open expanse. Shopping is handy with a new Dollar General just down the road and close proximity to both Farmington and Park Hills for dining, shopping and entertainment. There are two small outbuildings for storage and work space, and plenty of room to build a sizable shop.

