DO NOT MISS THIS OPEN-CONCEPT HOME IN THE HEART OF FARMINGTON! BRAND NEW HVAC, refrigerator, gutter guards, and updated landscaping. A stone's throw from Wilson Rozier, and within walking distance to downtown dining and shops! The backyard is HUGE, which is perfect for pets, and features a fantastic patio area for outdoor entertaining and grilling on those summer nights. Inside the home, you'll find an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and an open concept that flows into the VERY SPACIOUS living room. Down the hallway from the living room you'll find a GORGEOUS bathroom, with double vanity sinks, to ensure you'll never run out of space. All 3 bedrooms are located at the end of the hallway, each spacious in their own right, and feature the hardwood floors. THIS WON'T LAST LONG SO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $175,500
