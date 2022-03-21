 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $179,900

Lovely 1 1/2 story home in Farmington. Many updates in recent years make this home move in ready. Featuring a main level bedroom and a main level bathroom. Two nice size bedrooms are upstairs and a full walk up basement down below. The sellers are even leaving most of the furniture which was recently purchased a few months ago and is in excellent condition. Call today to schedule a showing to see this beautiful home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News