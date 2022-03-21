Lovely 1 1/2 story home in Farmington. Many updates in recent years make this home move in ready. Featuring a main level bedroom and a main level bathroom. Two nice size bedrooms are upstairs and a full walk up basement down below. The sellers are even leaving most of the furniture which was recently purchased a few months ago and is in excellent condition. Call today to schedule a showing to see this beautiful home.
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $179,900
