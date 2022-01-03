Nice two-story home on large corner lot with attached garage. Home has 3 bedrooms all located on second level and 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful picture windows and vaulted ceilings help flood the house with lots of natural light. The location couldn't be better having the convenience of downtown, and the close proximity to the park and schools you'll want to see it before it's gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $184,900
