3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $189,900

3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, brick home with carport and large detached garage sitting on .83 acres near the edge of town. The main level has a spacious living room with fireplace. The kitchen comes with all appliances and has been updated. The adjoining dining room makes for great family gatherings. You will love the yard which includes some fenced in area for pets or children playing. Bring a few dreams and visions and turn this into your forever home! Home has been professional cleaned! Call today!!