3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, brick home with carport and large detached garage sitting on .83 acres near the edge of town. The main level has a spacious living room with fireplace. The kitchen comes with all appliances and has been updated. The adjoining dining room makes for great family gatherings. You will love the yard which includes some fenced in area for pets or children playing. Bring a few dreams and visions and turn this into your forever home! Home has been professional cleaned! Call today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Farmington mother-in-law entreated TV talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw to mediate a disagreement with her son and daughter-in-law in an episod…
A family was found deceased in their home in Iron County Tuesday morning.
An area man was arraigned this week on charges including murder relating to a reported homicide in Washington County last week.
Due to public demand, St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher announced Tuesday that the county is looking at doing some re…
A 62-bed shelter has opened its doors on the grounds of the former Mineral Area Regional Medical Center in Farmington to help meet a growing n…
School closings for Friday
An area man faces charges of kidnapping and fleeing a traffic stop related to an alleged multi-county pursuit on Christmas Eve.
With one last spaghetti dinner last Thursday, Debbie Thomas of Bonne Terre closed the door of her daycare in Park Hills, Debbie’s Tiny Tots on…
St. Francois County is in the spotlight all over the globe after recent criticism on Reddit led to officials announcing this week that they wi…
Neysa Lynn Davis was the girl who always had a smile on her face. She never met a stranger but instead made a new friend. She was kind, compas…