 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $189,900

3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, brick home with carport and large detached garage sitting on .83 acres near the edge of town. The main level has a spacious living room with fireplace. The kitchen comes with all appliances and has been updated. The adjoining dining room makes for great family gatherings. You will love the yard which includes some fenced in area for pets or children playing. Bring a few dreams and visions and turn this into your forever home! Home has been professional cleaned! Call today!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SFC seal becomes global topic

SFC seal becomes global topic

St. Francois County is in the spotlight all over the globe after recent criticism on Reddit led to officials announcing this week that they wi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News