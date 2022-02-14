 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $194,900

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $194,900

Amenities fill this Nice Secluded backyard with your very own privacy fencing, above ground pool, covered deck along with private patio off garage area. This attractive brick/vinyl ranch is nestled in a great location of Farmington on a corner lot. In addition to this 3bedroom with full unfinished basement, you get extra space on main level for extra den, or office area or even a bigger Dining area. Possibilities are endless. All NEWER Windows, roof, and siding less than 7 years old.

