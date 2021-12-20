3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $195,500

Gorgeous completely remodeled full brick ranch style home with 1600+/- sq ft that offers 3 bed and 2 bath. The second you walk through the doors you will be greeted with beautiful new flooring, paint and light fixtures throughout the entire home. The cook in your family will fall in love with this brand NEW kitchen that includes a new center island, new stainless appliances and dining area that walks you out to your beautiful fenced in back yard located on a large corner lot that offers a storage shed for all your extra lawn equipment. This home is ready for you to just move in! Call today to schedule to see this home. Seller is willing to pay up to $3,000 in closing costs for buyer.