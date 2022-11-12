3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $199,900

BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY HOME completely remodeled. Features 3 bed/2 bath with large kitchen, nice master bedroom suite and main floor laundry. Home sits on 6 beautiful acres just outside Farmington. Property is fenced and mostly pasture with some woods. There's a metal barn and chickencoop. There's also a single wide mobile home on the property that needs repair but could be removed. Expected to go ACTIVE 11/11/22