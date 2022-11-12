BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY HOME completely remodeled. Features 3 bed/2 bath with large kitchen, nice master bedroom suite and main floor laundry. Home sits on 6 beautiful acres just outside Farmington. Property is fenced and mostly pasture with some woods. There's a metal barn and chickencoop. There's also a single wide mobile home on the property that needs repair but could be removed. Expected to go ACTIVE 11/11/22
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chance Gilliland is a real-life cowboy. He lives wherever the wind — and his work — take him.
A man and woman face burglary and stealing charges after security camera footage reportedly captured the pair during the recent theft of nearl…
An area man faces felony charges this week after authorities say he intentionally set fire to bales of cardboard behind a Park Hills grocery store.
A St. Louis area man was injured in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County on Wednesday.
Fire departments from four counties were called out Wednesday morning to a house fire in the 1800 block of Possum Hollow Road south of Farmington.
Better catch the moon's disappearing act Tuesday — there won't be another like it for three years. Here's what to know.
The Farmington School District released a statement on a safety issue that developed at the Farmington Middle School on Friday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to multiple accidents with injuries involving area residents, including a Bonne Terre resid…
UPDATE, Nov. 9, 2022: With unofficial election totals completed Wednesday morning — delayed due to two precincts' technological challenges on …
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 14 miles east of Bonne Terre at 7:11 p.m. Sunday.