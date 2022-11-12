 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $199,900

BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY HOME completely remodeled. Features 3 bed/2 bath with large kitchen, nice master bedroom suite and main floor laundry. Home sits on 6 beautiful acres just outside Farmington. Property is fenced and mostly pasture with some woods. There's a metal barn and chickencoop. There's also a single wide mobile home on the property that needs repair but could be removed. Expected to go ACTIVE 11/11/22

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two charged with burglary in SFC

Two charged with burglary in SFC

A man and woman face burglary and stealing charges after security camera footage reportedly captured the pair during the recent theft of nearl…

Gallaher, Graf win in SFC

Gallaher, Graf win in SFC

UPDATE, Nov. 9, 2022: With unofficial election totals completed Wednesday morning — delayed due to two precincts' technological challenges on …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News