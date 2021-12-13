 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $199,900

Completely Redone and Remodeled for you!!! Seller to Pay Buyer Closing Cost up-to $5000. Also 1 Year AHS Home warranty. Almost everything brand new or like new and move in ready!! New kitchen, new baths, all new flooring, new lighting, new electrical panel, exterior meter base, all new switches, new paint throughout, new appliances, all new doors and trim, new blinds, new water heater, new HVAC system. New sidewalk, landscaping, shutters, vinyl windows, exterior doors and lighting. Garage door is 2 years old, roof with decking is 4 years old, and gutters are 4 years old. Don't let this one pass you by!! Goes live Thursday Dec. 9th offers start on Friday.

