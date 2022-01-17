 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $200,000

PROPERY is bordered by Pickle Springs Natural Wildlife Park, looking for a country setting with a wildlife refuge around you? Then this property is it!! Featuring 9.7 acres, ponds, big barns just needs a little TLC... This is the property for you! House is being sold AS-IS, Seller to make no repairs, HVAC does not work.

