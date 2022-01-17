PROPERY is bordered by Pickle Springs Natural Wildlife Park, looking for a country setting with a wildlife refuge around you? Then this property is it!! Featuring 9.7 acres, ponds, big barns just needs a little TLC... This is the property for you! House is being sold AS-IS, Seller to make no repairs, HVAC does not work.
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Formal charges have been filed against an area man following a shooting in the Goose Creek Lake Development Tuesday night.
An area man is facing several felony charges this week following investigations that began in August.
A man is facing felony charges after allegedly chasing and trying to stab a teen with a machete just months after being charged with felony as…
A Potosi man has been charged with murder in connection with the March death of Christian Hildebrandt.
A sex offender walked away from a halfway house in Farmington two days after Christmas and is facing a federal charge of escape, federal court…
A Missouri Lottery player who purchased a Lotto ticket for the Dec. 22 drawing at Convenience Barn, 1750 Columbia St. in Farmington, matched a…
An investigation is underway after a shooting incident in Goose Creek Tuesday night.
Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon recently expressed concerns about starting pay for law enforcement officers and about information provi…
A man wanted by police in two counties was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit early Thursday morning.
An area man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident south of Farmington on Monday.