It is time to have new owners for this gem in the Meadowlands! Surround yourself with a neighborhood of similar homes, so well taken care of, such a meticulous area of FArmington! Super close to everything here, nice level walking/biking streets with streetlights and peacefulness…Level fenced yard backs to open ground, so the yard feels HUGE! But lets talk about the inside…3beds, 2baths, lovely open and large Great room with cathedral ceilings and a cozy wood burning fireplace, granite countertops, a preakfast bar, slider to a large deck…there we go outside again! You can have laundry on the main level OR the basement, OR BOTH, its up to you! This is an easy one to fall in love with…Pictures on Saturday, active on Sunday!
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $204,000
