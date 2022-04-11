 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $209,000

Check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house in Hunter's Ridge subdivision! The kitchen has hardwood floors, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. 9-foot ceilings throughout. Master bath with separate shower and bath. 2 car garage. Nice walk-out covered patio, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Charming neighborhood in the Central R-3 school district. Home comes with a warranty!

