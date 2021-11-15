3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $219,900

Welcome to this great house in a fantastic established neighborhood. This beautiful home contains 3 beds, 2 1/2 baths with a large eat in kitchen and updated bathrooms. The fireplace in the living is all stone and done handmade!! The large backyard is all fenced in with a fire pit and a deck, which is great for family BBQ's and hanging out. Downstairs you will observe a large recreational room, huge laundry room and bonus room, which could be used as an office or a sleeping room. Lots of updates with this home as well. The metal roof is only 5 years old. The dishwasher and sink are new 2021. All of the HVAC was serviced in 2021 as well. Did I forget to mention that the seller just recently had an appraisal done and this house is listed for lower than the appraised value! Do not miss your opportunity with this one. Come check out today!