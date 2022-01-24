 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $220,000

Beautiful ranch home on the corner of Wallace & Janey in Farmington. Three bedrooms, 2 baths with a full unfinished basement, possible bath could be added in the basement. Vaulted ceiling in the living room, separate dining room, nice patio located off the dining room. Large pantry, 22 X 22 attached garage, in a great area!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News