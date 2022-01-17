3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $249,900

Welcome to the best Ranch Home hitting the market this week. This quality designed trendy Ranch is nestled on an extra LARGE CORNER LOT, with many tasteful extras and also with an awesome added amenity of a nice sized IN GROUND POOL. Enjoy the Privacy Fence, extra large backyard with firepit and nice outbuilding. Inside this open floor plan is more than just open, It is equipped with the prettiest of vaults and open dining along with breakfast bar. These tasteful colors are perfect for the upgraded shutter blinds on windows. You will also be treated with nice master suite, gas fireplace, practical Laundry and mud room. With over 1750 square of nice living space along with nice screened-in porch. Summer will not get here fast enough. Make your call today.