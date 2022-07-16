This 3 bed 2 bath home in Farmington isn't going to last long! With quick access to HWY 67 this home is perfect for commuters. As soon as you enter, you are greeted by a large living room and open concept kitchen and dining room. The mudroom off the garage is a perfect place to hang your hat at the end of a long day! This home has so many extras including a concrete circle drive, very nice covered outdoor area in the front & back, a large new shed, and a HUGE fenced yard! With quick access to HWY 67 this home is perfect for commuters. Call today to schedule your showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $249,900
