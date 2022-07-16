 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $249,900

This 3 bed 2 bath home in Farmington isn't going to last long! With quick access to HWY 67 this home is perfect for commuters. As soon as you enter, you are greeted by a large living room and open concept kitchen and dining room. The mudroom off the garage is a perfect place to hang your hat at the end of a long day! This home has so many extras including a concrete circle drive, very nice covered outdoor area in the front & back, a large new shed, and a HUGE fenced yard! With quick access to HWY 67 this home is perfect for commuters. Call today to schedule your showing!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News