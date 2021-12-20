 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $250,000

Turn of the century home on over 2 acres in the city limits of Farmington! 3 Beds 1 bath on main level. The attic space has untapped opportunity and would make an amazing master suite. From the nice screened in porch you can watch the birds play- detached 2 car garage also included.

